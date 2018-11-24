WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,337,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,336,000 after acquiring an additional 299,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,923,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 356,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,372,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $242.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.06 and a 12-month high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.20.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

