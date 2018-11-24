WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,882 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.06 and a 12-month high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.20.

In other WellCare Health Plans news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $131,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg-shares-sold-by-comerica-bank.html.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.