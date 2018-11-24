Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.77.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy Yin sold 15,034,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $390,901,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $7,593,940.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,430,535 shares of company stock valued at $400,833,662 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

