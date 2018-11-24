Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a media sentiment score of 1.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Wells Fargo & Co’s analysis:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Edward Jones raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

NYSE:WFC opened at $51.83 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

