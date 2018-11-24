Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,406 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $320,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of WFC opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

