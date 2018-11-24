Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 46,699 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $36,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 409,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 328,112 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,290,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1,287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 113,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 105,145 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $484,368.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $413,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,573.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,471. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. First Analysis raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

