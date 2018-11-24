Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $37.40 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Ryanair worth $37,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 35.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 94.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 17.13%. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

