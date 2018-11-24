Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $38.92 Million Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,314,873 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $38,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $17,376,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 314,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 308,660 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 458,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after buying an additional 243,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $6,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $38.49 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,011,010.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

