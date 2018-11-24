Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,077,000 after purchasing an additional 670,588 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 789,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 30,600 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $1,097,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

