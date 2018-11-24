Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

TSE:WPM opened at C$21.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$19.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

