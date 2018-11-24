Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,982,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,871,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

ICL opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.57 price target on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Israel Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/winslow-capital-management-llc-takes-position-in-israel-chemicals-ltd-icl.html.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.