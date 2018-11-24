WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 73.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,366,000 after acquiring an additional 243,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 111.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,950,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 111.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $15,117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $14,920,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $87.66 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Proofpoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Proofpoint to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $192,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,177.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,285,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,020 shares of company stock worth $16,494,490. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

