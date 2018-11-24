WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,910 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 31.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 21.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $416,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,561,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,319,379.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,860. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

