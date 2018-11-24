WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $236,000 Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.35. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

UFCS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

In other United Fire Group news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Noyce sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

