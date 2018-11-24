Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $84.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

WTFC stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,558.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 120,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

