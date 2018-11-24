Wirecard (WDI) PT Set at €225.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Baader Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €201.91 ($234.78).

Wirecard stock opened at €131.95 ($153.43) on Tuesday. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 1 year high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

