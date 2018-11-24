WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 256.36 ($3.35).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRW. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of MRW traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 248 ($3.24). 4,326,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.40 ($3.32).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

