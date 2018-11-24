WPP (WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,010

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price (down previously from GBX 1,520 ($19.86)) on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,300.53 ($16.99).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 852.60 ($11.14) on Tuesday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £114,500 ($149,614.53).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

