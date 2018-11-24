XCel Brands (XELB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xcel Brands, Inc. operates as a brand management company. It is focused on the acquisition, design, and licensing, marketing and retail sales of consumer brands including apparel, footwear, and sporting goods. The Company owns and manages the Isaac Mizrahi and Judith Ripka brands. Xcel operates through two segments, Design and Licensing, and Retail Business. The Design and licensing segment licenses its brands to third parties, provide certain design services, and generate royalty and design and service fee revenues through licensing and other agreements with wholesale manufacturers, sourcing and design companies, and retailers. The Retail Business segment operates bricks-and-mortar retail stores; and an e-commerce site under the Isaac Mizrahi Brands. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. XCel Brands has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

