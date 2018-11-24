Xencor (XNCR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

XNCR stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 127,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,016. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $48,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $1,841,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,140.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,578 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 136.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 105.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

