Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Sold by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 36,664 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,188 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 844,584 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $55,118,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 58,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $78,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,230.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,988. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Xilinx from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Xilinx stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

