XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 15,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

