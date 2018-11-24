YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YRCW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.12 million, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 3.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,895,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after acquiring an additional 239,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 67.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

