Yum! Brands (YUM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ efforts to drive growth in its three iconic global brands and creating more efficient cost structure have reflected in its share price movement so far this year, in which, the company outperformed the industry. We expect the growth trajectory to continue after the restaurant posted better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter 2018. The company’s refranchising activities led to year-over-year growth in the bottom line while revenues suffered due to a decrease in its sales. Although comps in the reported quarter underperformed estimates, Yum! Brands’ initiatives to drive sales are likely to pay off in the future. Further, an efficient cost structure by refranchising is expected to continue boosting earnings. Earnings estimates for 2018 have also gone up over the past 30 days. However, high costs of restaurant operations and dented sales due to refranchising are near-term concerns for the company.”

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NYSE YUM opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,552,132.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,401,458. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,756,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 229.9% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,527,000 after purchasing an additional 388,027 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.