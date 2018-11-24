Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Wright Medical Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMGI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 17,277 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $520,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cooke sold 13,478 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $377,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,741,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,995,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,050,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,305,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 612,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,033,000.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $28.64 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.18 and a beta of 1.06.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply