Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Wright Medical Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMGI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 17,277 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $520,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cooke sold 13,478 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $377,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,741,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,995,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,050,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,305,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 612,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,033,000.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $28.64 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.18 and a beta of 1.06.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

