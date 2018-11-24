Zacks: Analysts Expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.70 Million

Brokerages expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) to announce $185.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities reported sales of $180.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year sales of $678.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.00 million to $724.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $724.00 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $813.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cox Capital Co LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,788. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

