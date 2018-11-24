Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) will announce sales of $273.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the lowest is $260.38 million. Clearway Energy reported sales of $242.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 59,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $1,179,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

