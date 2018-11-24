Zacks: Analysts Expect Mongodb Inc (MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to post $59.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.30 million. Mongodb reported sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year sales of $229.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.21 million to $230.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.73 million, with estimates ranging from $303.46 million to $327.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 57.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $8,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 63,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $5,349,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,283 shares of company stock worth $26,869,879. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the third quarter worth $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,294,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 1,628.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 565,159 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 134,989.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the third quarter worth $468,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -43.75.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

