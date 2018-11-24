Zacks: Analysts Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report $6.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the lowest is $5.80 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $24.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $27.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.40%.

NGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NGL opened at $9.45 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -229.41%.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Raymond acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

