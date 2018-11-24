Zacks: Analysts Set $7.00 Price Target for One Stop Systems Inc (OSS)

Shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned One Stop Systems an industry rank of 32 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.

OSS stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.44 million and a P/E ratio of 283.00. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 721,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.