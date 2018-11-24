Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $489.30 Million

Analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $489.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $516.00 million and the lowest is $455.90 million. ViaSat reported sales of $381.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViaSat.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered ViaSat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ViaSat from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $69,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 89,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $6,091,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,250 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ViaSat by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ViaSat by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in ViaSat by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. 187,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,220. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 0.71. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViaSat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.