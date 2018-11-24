Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to post sales of $780.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $758.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $797.51 million. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $653.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Noble Financial downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $252,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,853 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.77. 466,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,760. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

