Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Komatsu (KMTUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

KMTUY stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Komatsu has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $40.43.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.