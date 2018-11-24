Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) to Sell

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Shares of NASDAQ STAF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $5.65.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

