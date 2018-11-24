Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNOOC (CEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded CNOOC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Macquarie upgraded CNOOC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.82.

CNOOC stock opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. CNOOC has a fifty-two week low of $132.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

