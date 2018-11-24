Zacks Investment Research Lowers Curtiss-Wright (CW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rising trade activities along with increasing need for replacing aging fleet with new airplanes has been fueling the Curtiss-Wright’s commercial aerospace business. As of Dec 2017, there are approximately 57 new reactors under construction across 15 countries, with approximately 158 planned and 351 proposed over the next several decades. This should provide ample growth opportunities for Curtiss-Wright in the commercial nuclear market. It also expects to supply a variety of ancillary plant products and services to this plant, thereby reflecting solid demand for its power segment’s products. However, cheap gas price has forced a number of nuclear plants to shut down in the United States. Curtiss-Wright is also subject to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. The company also underperformed its industry in the last one year.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CW. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.78.

NYSE CW opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $595.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.27 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner bought 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.16 per share, with a total value of $50,365.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,050.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 27.1% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

