Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qiwi (QIWI) to Hold

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QIWI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Qiwi stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $18.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $18.81. Qiwi had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $17.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

