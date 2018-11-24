Zacks Investment Research Lowers Resonant (RESN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

RESN has been the topic of several other reports. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Resonant to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

RESN stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Resonant has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 4,630.51% and a negative return on equity of 80.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 7,000 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,554.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,257,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Resonant by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resonant by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 35,159 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Resonant by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 484,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

