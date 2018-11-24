Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taubman Centers (TCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Taubman Centers have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-quarter funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, declining mall traffic, bankruptcies and store closures have emerged as pressing concerns for the company. Also, hike in interest rates and unfavorable foreign currency movements increase its risks. However, the company’s solid retail real estate portfolio, high-quality retailers in its tenant roster and diligent restructuring measures has the capacity to support its long-term growth. Focus on implementing cost-saving initiatives also augurs well.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.19.

TCO opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $159.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Litt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,430.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $179,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth $215,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $243,000.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

