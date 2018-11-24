Zacks Investment Research Lowers Umpqua (UMPQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.85.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 24.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

