Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ameri (AMRH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameri Holdings, Inc. provides technology management solutions services. It services include SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services. Digital services include hybris e-commerce, analytics, big data, AI, IOT and software robotic process automation. Enterprise services offers designs, implements and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions. It also provides solutions for metadata repository, master data management and data quality. Ameri Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, NJ. “

Shares of Ameri stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ameri has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameri will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameri news, major shareholder Sikaria Family 2008 Revocable sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameri Company Profile

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

