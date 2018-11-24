Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Life Insurance (LFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 2,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 483,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 329,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.