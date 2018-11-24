Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) to Hold

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

