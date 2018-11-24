Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Age Beverages (NBEV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut New Age Beverages from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.58.

NBEV opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 12.38.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 75.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 584,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the third quarter worth $1,081,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 425.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

