Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,524,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,055,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000,000 after purchasing an additional 168,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 983,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,665.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.63.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

