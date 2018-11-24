Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Shares Down 56.8%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s share price was down 56.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 4,770,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,021% from the average daily volume of 224,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 211,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 99,274 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 766.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 2,522,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

