ZIP (ZIP) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

ZIP (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. ZIP has a market cap of $0.00 and $5.54 million worth of ZIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIP has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One ZIP token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00083774 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00002357 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ZIP

ZIP (ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. ZIP’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ZIP’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. ZIP’s official website is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling ZIP

ZIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

