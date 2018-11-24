Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 75,647 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $364,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $12,135,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $19,879,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 134.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $10,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $4,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.02.

AVGO opened at $229.90 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

