Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,814 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $20,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 905.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 442,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 398,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 96,411 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 124.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 88,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 3,809.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the third quarter valued at $3,158,818,400,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Deutsche Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-reduces-stake-in-deutsche-bank-ag-db.html.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.