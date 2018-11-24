Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $34,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $894,775,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 119.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 90,564 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $9,161,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,067,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,849,118,000 after buying an additional 1,129,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 871,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,999,000 after buying an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $1,073,655.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,397.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,085,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.02 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-trims-stake-in-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.